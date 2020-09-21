Advertisement

Coronavirus testing offered in local S.C. communities

By Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announces several upcoming coronavirus testing sites in our region.

The following DHEC-sponsored testing sites are offered at no cost and open to anyone regardless of symptoms. Pre-registration is recommended at scdhec.gov/gettested.

  • Monday and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Barnwell County Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell
  • Tuesday and Thursday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway, North Augusta
  • Sunday: 1-5 p.m., St. Mary’s Help of Christian Church, 138 Fairfield St. S.E., Aiken

The following are partner mobile testing events. Some partner events may require prescreening, a referral or an appointment. Check for more information at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.

  • Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., sponsored by Self Regional, Bettis Academy Park, 70 Nicholson Road, Edgefield
  • Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., sponsored by Medical University of South Carolina, Cooperative Research Center, 227227 Gateway Drive, Aiken

