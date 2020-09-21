Brunswick police shooting takes life of suspect

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting at the request of the Brunswick Police Department.

Police say a Brunswick police officer observed a vehicle traveling at a high speed in the downtown area a little after 5 p.m. Saturday. While searching for the vehicle, police encountered Charles Eric Moses Jr., 33, on foot. Moses ran from police when he saw them.

While on a foot chase, Moses started firing shots at police, who in return fired shots back and struck Moses. Moses was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injures. Police recovered a weapon at the scene.

No officers were injured.

Moses' body will be transported to the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler where an autopsy will be conducted.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

