Advertisement

Brunswick police shooting takes life of suspect

The Kentucky State Police, Columbia Post is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred just before 4:30 pm Monday in Cumberland County.
The Kentucky State Police, Columbia Post is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred just before 4:30 pm Monday in Cumberland County.(AP)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting at the request of the Brunswick Police Department.

Police say a Brunswick police officer observed a vehicle traveling at a high speed in the downtown area a little after 5 p.m. Saturday. While searching for the vehicle, police encountered Charles Eric Moses Jr., 33, on foot. Moses ran from police when he saw them.

While on a foot chase, Moses started firing shots at police, who in return fired shots back and struck Moses. Moses was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injures. Police recovered a weapon at the scene.

No officers were injured.

Moses' body will be transported to the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler where an autopsy will be conducted.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

MORE | People from across Georgia gather at rally for Julian Lewis

Copyright 2020 WTOC.

Latest News

Business

Monster cargo ship is in Charleston after visiting Savannah

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The CMA CGM Brazil is about 1,200 long — the length of four football fields.

Business

Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice to hold virtual job fair

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Online interviews will take place for several key full-time juvenile justice positions, including juvenile correctional officers, food service workers and housekeepers.

Business

For now, TikTok, WeChat are under reprieve from U.S. ban

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
The Commerce Department issued restrictions against TikTok and WeChat that were supposed to go into effect Sunday, but those are on hold for different reasons.

News

Here’s another reason to fill out your census form: You can win a TV

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
You can go to any of the six Augusta libraries to fill out the census form, and you will be entered to win a 50-inch, 4K Samsung TV.

Latest News

News

Augusta University to hold voter registration drive this week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
At four Augusta University locations marked by with balloons, volunteers will register voters on Tuesday.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

News

‘May her memory start a revolution’: Aiken group honors Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
People across the country and right here at home continue to mourn the loss of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

News

Aiken Group Hold Vigil for RBG

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Longtime Richmond County deputy dies

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Sgt. Charles Norton joined the Richmond County Sheriff's Office in 1998.

News

Deputy released from hospital after suffering injuries in encounter with driver

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Friends and family members of Deputy Keith Inman tell News 12 the deputy was released from Doctors Hospital Sunday.