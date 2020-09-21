Advertisement

Barkley, 49ers hit with potentially season-ending injuries

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) looks for a way around Oakland Raiders free safety Curtis Riley (35) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) looks for a way around Oakland Raiders free safety Curtis Riley (35) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(AP) - A star-studded lineup of NFL players departed their games with injuries on Sunday.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley is believed to have torn the ACL in his right knee in a loss to Chicago, while the 49ers lost quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, running backs Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman, and defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas.

Two other QBs also were hurt in the Chargers' Tyrod Taylor and Drew Lock, while wide receivers Davante Adams of the Packers, Sterling Shepard of the Giants, Courtland Sutton of the Broncos and Parris Campbell of the Colts went down Sunday.

