Augusta University to hold voter registration drive this week

Augusta University
Augusta University(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you haven’t registered to vote yet, Tuesday is your chance to do it.

Augusta University is hosting a voter registration drive Tuesday for National Voter Registration Day.

It will be from 10 am to 2 p.m. at these locations:

HEALTH SCIENCES CAMPUS

  • Designated public forum green space, east side of the Student Center
  • Patio of Education Commons

SUMMERVILLE CAMPUS

  • Teardrop in the Grove area
  • Room 136/lobby space of University Hall

All locations will be easily identifiable with balloons and volunteers in white T-shirts.

During the drive, students, faculty and staff can request absentee ballots, ask any questions about the voting process, and submit their voter registrations on paper or online.

Other things to know

  • If you want to request a mail-in ballot in either Georgia or South Carolina, you have to do it by Oct. 30.
  • The state of Georgia will accept mail-in ballots until 7 p.m. three business days after Election Day. They have to be postmarked by Nov. 3.
  • If you need to register to vote, the deadline in Georgia and South Carolina is Oct. 5.
  • You can register to vote in Georgia at https://georgia.gov/register-to-vote.
  • You can register to vote in South Carolina at https://info.scvotes.sc.gov/eng/ovr/start.aspx.

