Augusta Rec and Parks interim director passes away
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The interim director of Augusta’s Recreation and Parks department has passed away, the department announced.
Ronald “Ron” Houck worked with the city for 23 years.
The announcement came in the form of a post on the department’s Facebook page on Monday.
“His dedication and commitment to the employees and citizens of Augusta, Georgia will be greatly missed. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts during this difficult time,” the post said.
