Advertisement

Augusta Rec and Parks interim director passes away

The interim director of Augusta’s Recreation and Parks department has passed away, the department announced.
The interim director of Augusta’s Recreation and Parks department has passed away, the department announced.(Rec and Parks)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The interim director of Augusta’s Recreation and Parks department has passed away, the department announced.

Ronald “Ron” Houck worked with the city for 23 years.

The announcement came in the form of a post on the department’s Facebook page on Monday.

The Augusta Recreation and Parks Department is saddened to announce the passing of Ronald “Ron” Houck. Ron has been...

Posted by Augusta Recreation and Parks on Monday, September 21, 2020

“His dedication and commitment to the employees and citizens of Augusta, Georgia will be greatly missed. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts during this difficult time,” the post said.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Coroner: Second victim in Graniteville double homicide is suspect’s brother

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified a second victim in a Graniteville fatal shooting in mid-September.

News

AU Health set to offer saliva COVID-19 test on Sept. 28

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage and Brady Trapnell
Just days after saying the facility would be offering saliva testing for COVID-19, Augusta University Health now says they have a date firmed up.

News

This giant cargo ship made stops in Savannah, Charleston

Updated: 4 hours ago
The largest ship to ever visit the East Coast is nearly the length of four football fields.

News

Examining the impact of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 4 hours ago
RBG was involved in the legal fight for women's rights in the 1970s before serving on the nation's highest court for nearly 30 years.

Latest News

News

SRS gains 24 coronavirus cases in a week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
There have been a total of 512 cases of COVID-19 among the SRS workforce. Officials say 471 of those employees have recovered.

News

Family shoplifts nearly $500 in items at Martinez Walmart, deputies say

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
A family loaded up two shopping carts with merchandise at a local Walmart and left without paying, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

News

Do you recognize this suspect in Augusta armed robbery?

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of a person suspected of committing an armed robbery at an Augusta gas station.

News

SC woman celebrated with parade for her 100th birthday

Updated: 6 hours ago
Hundreds of family, friends, and community members gathered in Eastover to celebrate a huge milestone for one midlands woman.

News

COVID-19 claims longtime Richmond County deputy

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly and Sydney Heiberger
With the passing of Sgt. Charles Norton, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has seen its first line-of-duty death from COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus testing offered in local S.C. communities

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announces coronavirus testing sites in North Augusta, Aiken, Barnwell and Edgefield.