AU Health set to offer saliva COVID-19 test on Sept. 28

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just days after saying the facility would be offering saliva testing for COVID-19 , Augusta University Health now says they have a date firmed up.

The hospital now says that a new type of testing is set to start on Sept. 28.

AU Health has offered nasal swab tests for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The new saliva test now gives potential patients a much more comfortable test.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.