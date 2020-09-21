Advertisement

AU Health set to offer saliva COVID-19 test on Sept. 28

COVID-19 saliva testing coming soon to CSRA
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just days after saying the facility would be offering saliva testing for COVID-19, Augusta University Health now says they have a date firmed up.

The hospital now says that a new type of testing is set to start on Sept. 28.

AU Health has offered nasal swab tests for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The new saliva test now gives potential patients a much more comfortable test.

