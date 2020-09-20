Advertisement

Lawrence, No. 1 Clemson overwhelm The Citadel 49-0

Clemson's QB Trevor Lawrence warms up. College football players from across the country united Sunday in an attempt to save their season and ensure they will no longer be left out of the sport's biggest decisions.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence threw for three touchdowns in just nine passing attempts, and No. 1 Clemson beat The Citadel 49-0.

Lawrence also rushed for his third TD already this season, leading the way as the Tigers improved to 35-0 against teams from the Football Championship Subdivision. Clemson came out fast, stayed sharp and played just about everybody available in the runaway victory.

Lawrence was 8 for 9 for 168 yards, including scoring passes of 54 and 17 yards to Frank Ladson Jr. and 44 yards to Amari Rodgers.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

