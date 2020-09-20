Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The cold front that moved through the region yesterday will keep it breezy over the next few days with cooler temperatures well below normal for this time of year. Temperatures dropped into the 50s for the first time since May this morning. Mostly sunny skies are expected this afternoon with highs topping out below average in the mid to low 70s. Winds will remain out of the northeast between 10-14 mph with gusts upwards of 25-30 mph.

This upcoming week looks to be below average as far as temperatures go with rain chances looking very slim. Low temperatures Monday through Thursday are expected to be on the cool side reaching down into the mid to low 50s. High temperatures early next week will be about 10° below normal staying in the mid to upper 70s Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be a little warmer Wednesday into Thursday and get back in the 80s heading towards the weekend. Most days should be generally sunny. Keep it here for updates.

