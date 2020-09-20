Advertisement

Brewers have 3 positive COVID tests at alternate site

Milwaukee Brewers' Keston Hiura is congratulated by Ben Gamel (16) and Christian Yelich (22) after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Milwaukee Brewers' Keston Hiura is congratulated by Ben Gamel (16) and Christian Yelich (22) after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Brewers had two players and a staff member test positive for the coronavirus at their alternate training site in Appleton, Wisconsin.

Milwaukee president of baseball operations David Stearns confirmed the positive results and said they shouldn’t impact the major league team. Teams are using alternate training sites this season to keep reserve players sharp because the minor league season was canceled due to the pandemic. Stearns said the positive tests came Monday and did not name the two players or the staff member.

Players must give their permission for their names to be revealed after positive tests.

