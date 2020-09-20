Advertisement

Bettman: Next NHL season could start in December or January

St. Louis Blues forward Zach Sanford (12) scores against Vegas Golden Knights goalie Malcolm Subban during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
St. Louis Blues forward Zach Sanford (12) scores against Vegas Golden Knights goalie Malcolm Subban during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)(Isaac Brekken | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Commissioner Gary Bettman says he wouldn’t be surprised if the next NHL season begins after the tentatively planned Dec. 1 start date.

Bettman said Saturday in his annual pre-Stanley Cup Final news conference there is still too much uncertainty to know what that season will look like. He refused to speculate on the possibility of an all-Canadian division given the closure of the U.S.-Canada border. The NHL has seven teams in Canada and 24 in the U.S. until Seattle is set to become the 32nd franchise in 2021.

Canada did not allow Major League Baseball’s Blue Jays to play in Toronto this season because of cross-border travel.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Navy stages school-record comeback, stuns Tulane 27-24

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Jamale Carothers rushed for 125 yards and Bijan Nichols kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired to help Navy stage a school-record 24-point comeback and beat Tulane 27-24.

Sports

Brewers have 3 positive COVID tests at alternate site

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Brewers had two players and a staff member test positive for the coronavirus at their alternate training site in Appleton, Wisconsin.

Sports

Lawrence, No. 1 Clemson overwhelm The Citadel 49-0

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Trevor Lawrence threw for three touchdowns in just nine passing attempts, and No. 1 Clemson beat The Citadel 49-0.

Sports

Longtime baseball pro scout Gary Hughes dies at 79

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Gary Hughes, a beloved baseball scout for numerous organizations during a 54-year career, has died in Northern California after a battle with cancer. He was 79.

Latest News

Sports

High school football games, scores September 18th

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Mike Jakucionis
High school football scores from around the river region

Sports

Ronnie Hogue dies, UGA’s first Black scholarship hoops player

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:46 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Ronnie Hogue, the first Black scholarship athlete on the Georgia Bulldogs men’s basketball team, died Friday, the school announced. He was 69.

Sports

Aiken County schools announce contactless ticket sales

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT
|
By Aiken County Public Schools
In a new partnership with online athletics ticketing leader GoFan, the Aiken County Public School District (ACPSD) is pleased to announce that all middle school and high school sports programs will offer contactless ticket sales online beginning Monday, September 21, 2020, after 3:00 p.m.

Sports

Georgia Southern’s Game Vs. FAU Postponed

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT
|
By GSU Athletics
Florida Atlantic has postponed its football game against Georgia Southern Saturday in Statesboro.

Sports

Antetokounmpo wins 2nd straight NBA MVP award

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
He’s the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for the second consecutive season, adding that award to the Defensive Player of the Year trophy he picked up earlier in these playoffs.

Sports

Bobo: Consistency earned Hill starting Gamecocks QB job

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo says Hill, a graduate transfer from Colorado State, showed more consistency to beat out last year’s starter Ryan Hilinski.