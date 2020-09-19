Advertisement

Two Aiken boys and mom found in Panama City, Florida

Aiken Public Safety is looking for any information that can help lead to the location and return of a 7-year-old and a 9-year-old.(Source: Aiken County Public Safety)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety has located two boys that went missing on Thursday night.

On Thursday, Matthew, 9, and Jerry Kinman, 7, were reportedly taken from their bedroom at 53 Deerwood Court in Aiken sometime during the night.

Their mother, Nancy Christina Kinman, 31, was originally wanted for questioning.

Officials confirm the two boys and their mother were located “in good condition” at a residence in Panama City Beach, Florida at 8:15 p.m. on Friday evening.

APSD thanks the public for their assistance.

