Two Aiken boys and mom found in Panama City, Florida

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety has located two boys that went missing on Thursday night.

On Thursday, Matthew, 9, and Jerry Kinman, 7, were reportedly taken from their bedroom at 53 Deerwood Court in Aiken sometime during the night.

Their mother, Nancy Christina Kinman, 31, was originally wanted for questioning.

Officials confirm the two boys and their mother were located “in good condition” at a residence in Panama City Beach, Florida at 8:15 p.m. on Friday evening.

APSD thanks the public for their assistance.

