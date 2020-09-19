Storm damage across Augusta visible as flood waters lower

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - “I used to love the rain, like, I would sit outside, and just let it rain all around me. And now, whenever it rains, like I get really bad anxiety..”

Floodwaters rushed all over the CSRA yesterday, and for some, the damage was greater than ever.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve had to leave overnight, scared that it’s going to be the flood that takes at all. And unfortunately, yesterday it was the flood that took it all,”

Samantha and Kevin Sanders have lived on Farris Street for over a year. They say every time it rains -- “Every major rainfall comes a flood,”

The Sanders have lost two cars and now, most of their belongings to floods this year.

“It’s heavy. It starts to get to a point where when you ask the city to come to handle certain things, and they repeatedly say okay, and nothing ever happens; you start to get the sense that there is no community, they don’t care, nothing’s going to get done,” Kevin said.

They aren’t the only ones affected by yesterday’s flood. There were matching sights all across the city. Jefferson County was especially hit hard with 46 roads flooded out and at least six families were displaced.

“I feel like every rainfall gets worse, like worse and worse,” Samantha said.

But after losing so much, they say, they can only move forward.

“It’s taken our vehicles, it’s taken all of the belongings in our home now, so it’s pretty serious at this point,” Samantha.

And as the water gets lower, we see the damage across the city gets clearer.

