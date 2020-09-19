Advertisement

Storm damage across Augusta visible as flood waters lower

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - “I used to love the rain, like, I would sit outside, and just let it rain all around me. And now, whenever it rains, like I get really bad anxiety..”

Floodwaters rushed all over the CSRA yesterday, and for some, the damage was greater than ever.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve had to leave overnight, scared that it’s going to be the flood that takes at all. And unfortunately, yesterday it was the flood that took it all,”

Samantha and Kevin Sanders have lived on Farris Street for over a year. They say every time it rains -- “Every major rainfall comes a flood,”

The Sanders have lost two cars and now, most of their belongings to floods this year.

“It’s heavy. It starts to get to a point where when you ask the city to come to handle certain things, and they repeatedly say okay, and nothing ever happens; you start to get the sense that there is no community, they don’t care, nothing’s going to get done,” Kevin said.

They aren’t the only ones affected by yesterday’s flood. There were matching sights all across the city. Jefferson County was especially hit hard with 46 roads flooded out and at least six families were displaced.

“I feel like every rainfall gets worse, like worse and worse,” Samantha said.

But after losing so much, they say, they can only move forward.

“It’s taken our vehicles, it’s taken all of the belongings in our home now, so it’s pretty serious at this point,” Samantha.

And as the water gets lower, we see the damage across the city gets clearer.

MORE FLOOD DAMAGE ACROSS THE CSRA

Clean up begins across the CSRA after flood waters recede
As sewers flood, drains overflow through Augusta streets
Knee-high water rushes through CSRA neighborhood

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Laney returns to football after quarantine

Updated: 35 minutes ago

News

CSRA flooding leaves wake of damage

Updated: 49 minutes ago

News

Two Aiken boys and mom found in Panama City, Florida

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tyria Goines
The Aiken Department of Public Safety has located two boys that went missing on Thursday night.

News

CSRA electrician helps businesses keep clean from COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
As businesses around the country shuttered in the pandemic, a local electrician found a way to make his company thrive. His idea keeps people safe, and helps other businesses keep the lights on.

Latest News

News

Local man helps others keep the lights on

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

A virtual Arts in the Heart

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Clean up begins across the CSRA after flood waters recede

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Celeste Springer
Thursday’s flooding cost one Augusta family $10,000 worth of their personal belongings.

News

Neighbors cleaning up after the storm in the CSRA

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

COVID-19 saliva testing coming soon to CSRA

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Heavy rainfall leads to major sewer overflows in Augusta

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Heavy rainfall from September 16 to 17, has causes major overflows for sewer basins across Augusta.