Richmond County deputy arrested after domestic incident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was arrested following a domestic disturbance Saturday morning.

Officials say around 7:42 a.m., deputies responded to a loud disturbance at the home of Saal and a female deputy. They say a verbal altercation between the two turned physical.

Saal was arrested and charged with one count of Simple Battery Family Violence and one count of Criminal Trespass. He was taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

The Sheriff’s Office says Saal will be placed on administrative leave once he is released while Internal Affairs investigates.

