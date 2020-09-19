Laney High School to remain closed through Sept. 22

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System has extended the closure of Lucy C. Laney High School through Tuesday, Sept. 22, due to coronavirus concerns at the school. The school will reopen for face-to-face instruction on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Currently, the district is reporting four current positive cases among students and 0 current positive cases among staff members, but 41 students and two employees are in self-isolation.

Students in virtual learning are not impacted by the extended closure, and will continue with scheduled instruction on Sept. 21 and 22.

The Richmond County School System says they will continue to monitor the spread at all Richmond County schools to ensure that schools operate safely.

