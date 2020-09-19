Advertisement

Laney High School to remain closed through Sept. 22

RCSS has extended the closure of Lucy C. Laney High School.
RCSS has extended the closure of Lucy C. Laney High School.(MGN)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System has extended the closure of Lucy C. Laney High School through Tuesday, Sept. 22, due to coronavirus concerns at the school. The school will reopen for face-to-face instruction on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Currently, the district is reporting four current positive cases among students and 0 current positive cases among staff members, but 41 students and two employees are in self-isolation.

Students in virtual learning are not impacted by the extended closure, and will continue with scheduled instruction on Sept. 21 and 22.

The Richmond County School System says they will continue to monitor the spread at all Richmond County schools to ensure that schools operate safely.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Richmond County deputy arrested after domestic incident

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Proto
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was arrested following a domestic disturbance Saturday morning.

News

Evans couple dead after murder/suicide Friday night

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Proto
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says two people are dead after a murder/suicide in Evans Friday evening.

News

Caravan held for tow truck driver killed on I-20

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By William Rioux
Tow truck drivers from both Georgia and South Carolina joined in to celebrate the life of a tow truck driver who was killed on I-20 earlier this week.

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

Latest News

News

Laney returns to football after quarantine

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Storm damage visible across Augusta as floodwaters lower

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
Floodwaters rushed all over the CSRA yesterday, and for some, the damage was greater than ever.

News

CSRA flooding leaves wake of damage

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Two Aiken boys and mom found in Panama City, Fla.

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
The Aiken Department of Public Safety has located two boys that went missing on Thursday night.

News

CSRA electrician helps businesses keep clean from COVID-19

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
As businesses around the country shuttered in the pandemic, a local electrician found a way to make his company thrive. His idea keeps people safe, and helps other businesses keep the lights on.

News

Local man helps others keep the lights on

Updated: 22 hours ago