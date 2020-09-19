Advertisement

High school football games, scores September 18th

By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jenkins County 6 Aquinas 28

Cross Creek 0 Washington Wilkes 50

Harlem 0 Evans 35

Thomson 28 Washington County 14

Laney 2 Grovetown 6

Westside 6 Lincoln County 7

Lakeside 0 Greenbrier 26

Augusta Prep 27 Glascock County 29

Brentwood 33 Briarwood 14

Edmund Burke 20 Thomas Jefferson 39

Heathwood Hall 16 Augusta Christian 45

King Academy 0 Wardlaw 14

Westminster 13 Monsignor Donovan 32

Butler, Screven County (Thursday) canceled due to weather

Josey, Screven County canceled due to COVID

Warren County, Hephzibah canceled due to COVID

Burke County, North Oconee canceled due to COVID

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Ronnie Hogue dies, UGA’s first Black scholarship hoops player

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ronnie Hogue, the first Black scholarship athlete on the Georgia Bulldogs men’s basketball team, died Friday, the school announced. He was 69.

Sports

Aiken County schools announce contactless ticket sales

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Aiken County Public Schools
In a new partnership with online athletics ticketing leader GoFan, the Aiken County Public School District (ACPSD) is pleased to announce that all middle school and high school sports programs will offer contactless ticket sales online beginning Monday, September 21, 2020, after 3:00 p.m.

Sports

Georgia Southern’s Game Vs. FAU Postponed

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By GSU Athletics
Florida Atlantic has postponed its football game against Georgia Southern Saturday in Statesboro.

Sports

Antetokounmpo wins 2nd straight NBA MVP award

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
He’s the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for the second consecutive season, adding that award to the Defensive Player of the Year trophy he picked up earlier in these playoffs.

Latest News

Sports

Bobo: Consistency earned Hill starting Gamecocks QB job

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo says Hill, a graduate transfer from Colorado State, showed more consistency to beat out last year’s starter Ryan Hilinski.

Sports

Falcons’ secondary looks to avoid same mistakes vs. Cowboys

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris blames himself for last week’s loss to Seattle, saying he didn’t give Russell Wilson enough credit as a passer when he was game-planning.

Sports

Another Hephzibah High football game canceled due to COVID-19

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines and Steve Byerly
Due to a COVID-19 case in the Hephzibah High football program, tonight’s game isn’t the only one canceled.

Sports

Warren County-Hephzibah High football game canceled due to COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:02 AM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
Warren County Schools announced Friday’s football game at Hepzibah High School has been canceled due to COVID-19 in the Hepzibah program.

Sports

Comeback Heat do it again, rally past Celtics for 2-0 lead

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:58 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The Heat were down by 17 in the second quarter and trailed by 13 at halftime.

Sports

Thomas takes US Open lead with 65 on soft, kind Winged Foot

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:56 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The opening round brought a surprise with all those red numbers. Leading the way was Justin Thomas.