High school football games, scores September 18th
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jenkins County 6 Aquinas 28
Cross Creek 0 Washington Wilkes 50
Harlem 0 Evans 35
Thomson 28 Washington County 14
Laney 2 Grovetown 6
Westside 6 Lincoln County 7
Lakeside 0 Greenbrier 26
Augusta Prep 27 Glascock County 29
Brentwood 33 Briarwood 14
Edmund Burke 20 Thomas Jefferson 39
Heathwood Hall 16 Augusta Christian 45
King Academy 0 Wardlaw 14
Westminster 13 Monsignor Donovan 32
Butler, Screven County (Thursday) canceled due to weather
Josey, Screven County canceled due to COVID
Warren County, Hephzibah canceled due to COVID
Burke County, North Oconee canceled due to COVID
