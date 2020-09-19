Evans couple dead after murder/suicide Friday night

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says two people are dead after a murder/suicide in Evans Friday evening.

Officials say they found Robert Clipperly, 84, and Sarah Clipperly, 78, in their home with apparent gun shot wounds to their heads.

They say they got a call from a woman who said her father had told her that her mother had cut her wrists. After trying to make contact with the Clipperly’s, deputies went to their house on Walton’s Circle.

They found Robert Clipperly in a recliner with a revolver in his lap. The found Sarah Clipperly in the bathtub.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has ruled it a murder-suicide.

