Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front will be moving south of the area today which will bring in drier and cooler air the next few days. We are expecting cloudy conditions during most of this afternoon. High temperatures will be below average and stay in the mid to low 70s. There will be a light breeze out of the northeast between 9-14 mph.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 50s for the first time since May tonight heading into Sunday morning. Mid to upper 50s are expected by early Sunday with mostly clear skies. Mostly sunny skies are expected during the day Sunday. Highs will continue to be below average and top out in the mid to low 70s. Winds will remain out of the northeast between 9-14 mph.

All of next week looks to be below average as far as temperatures go with rain chances looking very slim. Low temperatures Monday through Thursday are expected to be on the cool side reaching down into the mid to low 50s. High temperatures early next week will be about 10° below normal staying in the mid to upper 70s Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be a little warmer Wednesday into Thursday and get back in the 80s heading towards the weekend. Most days should be generally sunny. Keep it here for updates.

