Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

Drying out and Feeling Like Fall Over Next Few Days
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will stay cloudy overnight and temperatures will be down in the mid 60s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 3-8 mph overnight.

A cold front will be moving south of the area Saturday. This will be ushering in drier and cooler air the next few days. We are expecting cloudy conditions during most of the day Saturday. High temperatures will be below average and stay in the mid to low 70s. There will be a light breeze out of the northeast between 8-12 mph.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 50s for the first time since May Saturday night into Sunday morning. Mid to upper 50s are expected by early Sunday with mostly clear skies.

Mostly sunny skies are expected during the day Sunday. Highs will continue to be below average and top out in the mid to low 70s. Winds will remain out of the northeast between 8-12 mph.

All next week looks to be below average as far as temperatures go and rain chances look very slim. Low temperatures Monday through Thursday are expected to be down in the mid to low 50s!!! High temperatures early next week will be about 10° below normal and stay in the mid to upper 70s Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be a little warmer Wednesday into Thursday and get back in the 80s. Most days should be generally sunny.

