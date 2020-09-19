Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will stay cloudy overnight and temperatures will be down in the mid 50s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph overnight.

The cold front that moved through the region today will keep it breezy over the next few days with cooler temperatures well below normal for this time of year. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 50s for the first time since May tonight into Sunday morning. Mid to upper 50s are expected by early Sunday with mostly clear skies.

Mostly sunny skies are expected during the day Sunday. Highs will continue to be below average and top out in the mid to low 70s. Winds will remain out of the northeast between 8-12 mph with gusts between 20-25 mph.

All next week looks to be below average as far as temperatures go and rain chances look very slim. Low temperatures Monday through Thursday are expected to be down in the mid to low 50s!!! High temperatures early next week will be about 10° below normal and stay in the mid to upper 70s Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be a little warmer Wednesday into Thursday and get back in the 80s. Most days should be generally sunny.