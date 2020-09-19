Advertisement

Caravan held for tow truck driver killed on I-20

Two local tow truck companies show solidarity after deadly I-20 crash that killed two truck driver Jason Willis
By William Rioux
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tow truck drivers from both Georgia and South Carolina joined in to celebrate the life of a tow truck driver who was killed on I-20 earlier this week.

The caravan left from Atlanta, Georgia with nearly 40 tow trucks in participation. They traveled down I-20 back to Augusta and they plan on driving all the way up to Aiken.

Jason Willis was the driver and was killed Thursday morning on Interstate 20 in McDuffie County at the site of an earlier accident.

The first crash in the early morning blocked a lane of eastbound Interstate 20 at Cobham Road. Willis was attempting to load a vehicle after that crash and was was struck by another.

The vehicle that struck the driver left the scene and Georgia State Patrol troopers were attempting to locate it.

The investigation is still active at this time.

