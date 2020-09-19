Advertisement

Beta spurs hurricane watch for Texas, expected to strengthen

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at 12:20 p.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Teddy, center, in the Atlantic, Tropical Depression 22, left, in the Gulf of Mexico, the remnants Paulette, top right, and Tropical Storm Wilfred, lower right. Forecasters have run out of traditional names for the Atlantic hurricane season. Tropical Storm Wilfred, the last of traditional names, officially formed little more than an hour before subtropical storm Alpha, prompting the hurricane center to tweet “get out the Greek alphabet.”
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at 12:20 p.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Teddy, center, in the Atlantic, Tropical Depression 22, left, in the Gulf of Mexico, the remnants Paulette, top right, and Tropical Storm Wilfred, lower right. Forecasters have run out of traditional names for the Atlantic hurricane season. Tropical Storm Wilfred, the last of traditional names, officially formed little more than an hour before subtropical storm Alpha, prompting the hurricane center to tweet “get out the Greek alphabet.”(NOAA via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 5:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI (AP) — An exceptionally busy Atlantic hurricane season was churning along Saturday morning as the Texas coast prepared for a tropical storm that’s forecast to strengthen into a hurricane before breaching its shores in the week ahead.

Tropical Storm Beta was brewing in the Gulf of Mexico, 290 miles (470 kilometers) east of the Rio Grande, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in an advisory. The system was forecast to become a hurricane on Sunday and had already triggered a hurricane watch from Port Aransas, Texas, to High Island, Texas.

Also in effect were a storm surge watch from Port Mansfield, Texas to Cameron, Louisiana; and a tropical storm watch from south of Port Aransas to the mouth of the Rio Grande, and east of High Island to Morgan City, Louisiana.

Beta had maximum sustained winds at 60 mph (95 kph) and was moving north at 8 mph (13 kph).

Forecasters were predicting up to 4 feet (1.2 meters) of storm surge along parts of the Texas coast that included Baffin Bay, Corpus Christi Bay, Galveston Bay and more. Wind, heavy rainfall and life-threatening surf and rip current conditions were also expected with the storm.

Forecasters ran out of traditional storm names on Friday, forcing the use of the Greek alphabet for only the second time since the 1950s.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Teddy remained a powerful hurricane Saturday, with maximum sustained winds at 130 mph (215 kph). Teddy was centered 650 miles (1,045 kilometers) southeast of Bermuda less than a week after Hurricane Paulette made landfall in the wealthy British territory.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for Bermuda. Large swells from Teddy were forecast to impact the Lesser Antilles, the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas and Bermuda, and were expected to impact the U.S. East Coast.

Parts of the Alabama coast and Florida Panhandle were still reeling from the effects of Hurricane Sally, which roared ashore on Wednesday. At least two deaths were blamed on the system, and hundreds of thousands of people were still without power late Friday.

Alpha dissipated Friday night after bringing rain to Portugal. Tropical Storm Wilfred remained at sea but was not expected to impact land.

