Why AU Health says flu shots are more important than ever

AUGUSTA, Ga. WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University Health is preparing for a unique flu season overlapping a pandemic.

And that’s after a pretty bad flu season last year.

“We had people not only come in with the flu but also secondary infections,” AU infectious disease expert Dr. Jose Vazquez said.

He says if the health system gets the same number of flu hospitalizations as it did last year on top of COVID-19, it’ll be a problem.

That’s why health experts are emphasizing the importance of getting a flu vaccine.

“They are trying to vaccinate as many people as possible to avoid overcrowding in the hospitals,” Vazquez said.

“The same rapid testing that we do for COVID is also going to be now testing for influenza.”

He says only 65 percent of people get the flu vaccine, which is not good enough, especially at times like these.

He recommends that everyone prepare for flu season by continuing to use the same precautions as with COVID-19 — measures like staying socially distant and keeping your hands clean.

“All of that stuff is used for influenza at the same time,” Vazquez said, “so if we can manage COVID, we can manage influenza at the same time.”

