Washington Co. Schools closed Friday due to road closures
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Washington County Public Schools will not hold in-person classes on Friday, September 18.
Due to the number of road closures and preparing the middle school for students to return, Washington County Schools will not hold in-person classes tomorrow, September 18, 2020.
Option A and B students will participate in a Remote Blended Learning day from home. Teachers will be reaching out to connect with students using various methods. This communication could be through email, phone call, google classroom or a zoom invite.
Option C students will function as usual.
The district anticipates reopening schools as normal on Monday, however, staff will notify parents by Sunday afternoon of any changes.
