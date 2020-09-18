Washington Co. Schools closed Friday due to road closures

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Washington County Public Schools will not hold in-person classes on Friday, September 18.

Due to the number of road closures and preparing the middle school for students to return, Washington County Schools will not hold in-person classes tomorrow, September 18, 2020.

Option A and B students will participate in a Remote Blended Learning day from home. Teachers will be reaching out to connect with students using various methods. This communication could be through email, phone call, google classroom or a zoom invite.

Option C students will function as usual.

The district anticipates reopening schools as normal on Monday, however, staff will notify parents by Sunday afternoon of any changes.

Due to the number of road closures and preparing the middle school for students to return, Washington County Schools... Posted by Washington County Public Schools, GA on Thursday, September 17, 2020

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.