Warren Co. Vs Hepzibah High canceled due to COVID-19

WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Warren County Schools announced Friday’s football game at Hepzibah High School has been canceled due to COVID-19 in the Hepzibah program.

Tickets will be refunded on Friday, September 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. noon, and Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. You must have your original ticket intact to receive a refund.

The next scheduled game for Warren County will be at home on September 25 against Washington-Wilkes.

