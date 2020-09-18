Warren Co. Vs Hepzibah High canceled due to COVID-19
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Warren County Schools announced Friday’s football game at Hepzibah High School has been canceled due to COVID-19 in the Hepzibah program.
Tickets will be refunded on Friday, September 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. noon, and Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. You must have your original ticket intact to receive a refund.
The next scheduled game for Warren County will be at home on September 25 against Washington-Wilkes.
