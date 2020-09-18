Advertisement

Walmart to raise wages, paying staff up to $30 per hour

Walmart topped almost all expectations by wide margins, The world’s largest retailer posted revenue of $137.74 billion.
By Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re one of the millions of workers affected by the pandemic and you’re looking for a job, you might want to consider Walmart.

The company says 165,000 hourly workers will be receiving a pay raise in order to motivate and empower employees to assist customers better.

Next month, hourly team members will start between $18 and $21 per hour, and pay could even go all the way up to $30 per hour at select supercenters.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

