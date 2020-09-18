Advertisement

Two Aiken boys go missing, mom wanted for questioning

Aiken Public Safety is looking for any information that can help lead to the location and return of a 7-year-old and a 9-year-old.
Aiken Public Safety is looking for any information that can help lead to the location and return of a 7-year-old and a 9-year-old.(Source: Aiken County Public Safety)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Public Safety is looking for any information that can help lead to the location and return of a 7-year-old and a 9-year-old.

On 9/17/2020, the two boys were taken from their bedroom at 53 Deerwood Court in Aiken sometime during the night.

Matthew Kinman, 9, is 4′0, weighs 91 lbs, has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Jerry Kinman, 7, is 4′0, weighs 55 lbs, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Nancy Christina Kinman, 31, their mother, is wanted for questioning in order to learn the whereabouts of the missing boys. She is 5′02, weighs 185lbs, has blonde hair and green eyes.

She was last known to be driving a maroon, 2005 Toyota Camry displaying SC tag SIY391.

If located, please hold and notify Aiken Public Safety immediately at 803-642-7620.

