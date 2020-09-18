Advertisement

Trump blasts lessons about racism and slavery, plans ‘patriotic education’ commission

Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Donald Trump blasted portions of the American education system Thursday.

During a Constitution Day speech at the National Archives Museum, he blamed school curricula for inciting race-related protests.

Trump called the way schools teach about racism and slavery “left-wing indoctrination in our schools.”

He claimed those teachings are comparable to anti-American propaganda used by foreign adversaries, are against Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision and called for change.

“We must clear away the twisted web of lies in our schools and classrooms and teach our children the magnificent truth about our country. We want our sons and daughters to know that they are the citizens of the most exceptional nation in the history of the world,” Trump said.

The president also announced he’d establish a national commission to promote patriotic education called the 1776 Commission.

That’s an apparent reference to the New York Times Pulitzer prize-winning project, the 1619 Project. Its aim is to teach students about slavery. Trump referred to it as “toxic propaganda.”

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

US bans WeChat, TikTok citing national security

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The order Friday was put into place, according to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, to “combat China’s malicious collection of American citizens' personal data.”

News

Georgia tops 300,000 coronavirus cases; decline in new infections flattens

Updated: moments ago
|
By The Associated Press
Georgia is close to 301,000 COVID-19 cases and 6,474 confirmed deaths from the respiratory illness.

National

Florida man survives alligator attack while walking dog

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WPTV Staff
Mark Johnson recounts the frightening moments when he was grabbed by a gator while walking his dog, Rex, near a canal behind his home.

National

Florida man survives alligator attack while walking dog

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
A Florida man’s quick actions saved his life after he was attacked by an eight-foot alligator.

National Politics

Trump rails against history lessons

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
During a Constitution Day speech at the National Archives Museum on Thursday, Trump blamed school curricula for inciting race-related protests.

Latest News

News

Breaking news: U.S. to ban TikTok starting Sunday

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Staff
President Donald Trump orders clampdown on TikTok and WeChat beginning Sunday, prevents download in the US.

National

Firefighter dies battling wildfire sparked by gender reveal

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A firefighter has died battling a wildfire in California that officials say was sparked by a device used to reveal a baby’s gender.

National Politics

Barr's comments on COVID lockdowns draw criticism

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
Attorney General William Barr drew fire for his comments comparing coronavirus lockdowns to slavery.

Business

Walmart to raise wages, paying staff up to $30 per hour

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Staff
If you’re one of the millions of workers affected by the pandemic and you’re looking for a job, you might want to consider Walmart.

News

Georgia, South Carolina outperform nation in jobs, figures show

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
The two-state region continues to outpace the nation as a whole in job recovery during the coronavirus recession, with South Carolina even getting national notoriety in a new study.