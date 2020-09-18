Second suspect now wanted in Old Shoals Road shooting

MONETTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigators have identified a second suspect allegedly involved in a shooting on Old Shoals Road.

Shaquille O’Neal Barr, 27, is wanted on charges of two counts of attempted murder, two counts of discharging a firearm into a vehicle, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm.

Barr and Daniel Timothy Harris, 18, are being sought in the Wednesday morning shooting.

Barr, investigators say, should be considered armed and dangerous.

Witnesses told investigators that Harris and two other shooters armed with rifles and a handgun fired multiple rounds into a Mercury sport utility vehicle traveling on Old Shoals Road and occupied by two female victims. The victims drove to the Dollar General in Monetta, where they got into relative’s vehicle and were taken to the hospital to get treatment for one of the victims.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.

