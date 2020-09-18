Advertisement

S.C. superintendent encourages school districts to return to face-to-face learning for some students

South Carolina state Superintendent Molly Spearman speaks at a news conference where plans were released for reopening schools in the fall. (WRDW)
South Carolina state Superintendent Molly Spearman speaks at a news conference where plans were released for reopening schools in the fall. (WRDW)((Source: WIS))
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina’s state superintendent is encouraging schools to offer a return to face-to-face learning for students who need it the most.

In a Sept. 16 letter sent to district superintendents, S.C. Superintendent Molly Spearman said many students and their families have been able to “successfully navigate” virtual learning, while others are struggling and “desperately” need to return to in-person instruction.

“These populations include, but are not limited to, students with disabilities, English learners, students who are homeless, in foster care, or group homes, students in kindergarten through fifth grades, students who are academically delayed, and those with poor or intermittent internet connectivity at home,” Spearman wrote.

Spearman addressed those who have expressed concern over the high rate of COVID-19 spread in some counties as defined by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s weekly report. She noted that while those reports are important tools for making decisions, “we cannot make all operational decisions based on any one document.”

“Please consider parental choice of face to face and virtual learning environments, faculty and staff availability, and personal protective equipment and supplies,” Spearman wrote.

By Brad Dickerson | September 17, 2020 at 11:17 AM EDT - Updated September 18 at 7:10 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina’s state superintendent is encouraging schools to offer a return to face-to-face learning for students who need it the most.

In a Sept. 16 letter sent to district superintendents, S.C. Superintendent Molly Spearman said many students and their families have been able to “successfully navigate” virtual learning, while others are struggling and “desperately” need to return to in-person instruction.

“These populations include, but are not limited to, students with disabilities, English learners, students who are homeless, in foster care, or group homes, students in kindergarten through fifth grades, students who are academically delayed, and those with poor or intermittent internet connectivity at home,” Spearman wrote.

Spearman addressed those who have expressed concern over the high rate of COVID-19 spread in some counties as defined by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s weekly report. She noted that while those reports are important tools for making decisions, “we cannot make all operational decisions based on any one document.”

“Please consider parental choice of face to face and virtual learning environments, faculty and staff availability, and personal protective equipment and supplies,” Spearman wrote.

Prior to the start of the new school year, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster requested that school districts across the state present reopening plans that included the option of in-person learning five days a week, or continued virtual learning.

Last week, the governor expressed frustration at school districts that did not offer parents the option of face-to-face instruction five days of week for their students.

“Parents are not happy. I’m not happy. I don’t know anyone who’s happy about this,” McMaster said.

On Sept. 10, McMaster unveiled his recommendations to the General Assembly for how phase two funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act should be invested.

Among those recommendations was $50 million to be reimbursed for public school districts and charter schools for COVID-19-related costs incurred by reopening.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2003 Ga. cold case remains a mystery 17 years after man found dead in his home

Updated: 46 minutes ago
More than 17 years after a man was murdered and found dead inside his home, Columbus police have still not been able to determine what happened to him.

News

GBI arrests six Ga. men on child exploitation charges

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Over the past two months, a GBI operation into child exploitation in Columbus has led to six arrests.

News

Crews cleaning up after train cars derail on washed-out Washington County track

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Nearly 30 cars of a train derailed in Washington County as torrential rain from the remnants of Hurricane Sally soaked the CSRA.

News

Hurricane Sally wrecks giant oak tree, disturbs pet peacock

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Sylvester family is facing a gigantic cleanup after Hurricane Sally brought down a very large tree on their property.

Latest News

News

Georgia tops 300,000 coronavirus cases; decline in new infections flattens

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Georgia is close to 301,000 COVID-19 cases and 6,474 confirmed deaths from the respiratory illness.

News

U.S. government to ban TikTok starting Sunday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
President Donald Trump orders clampdown on TikTok and WeChat beginning Sunday, prevents download in the US.

Business

Walmart to raise wages, paying staff up to $30 per hour

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
If you’re one of the millions of workers affected by the pandemic and you’re looking for a job, you might want to consider Walmart.

News

Georgia, South Carolina outperform nation in jobs, figures show

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
The two-state region continues to outpace the nation as a whole in job recovery during the coronavirus recession, with South Carolina even getting national notoriety in a new study.

News

Fort Gordon plans POW/MIA remembrance ceremony today

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Fort Gordon will be honoring local veterans who fought for our country.

News

Weather problems continue for this Edgefield County roadway

Updated: 3 hours ago
Drone footage overlooking the Mills Creek Plantation neighborhood shows the latest problems for a roadway in Edgefield County.