Pedestrian struck by two cars, killed on scene

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Coroner’s Office is investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred on the 2600 Blk. Deans Bridge Road.

According to the coroner, the pedestrian was attempting to cross the 2600 Blk. Deans Bridge Road when he was struck in the middle turn lane by a southbound vehicle. The pedestrian was then struck by a second vehicle in the southbound left through lane.

Dispatched received the call at 9:37 p.m.

The identity of the pedestrian will not be released until the family has been notified.

We will have more as it develops.

