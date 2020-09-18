Missing Arts in the Heart? Go online for the alternative

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The annual Arts in the Heart of Augusta festival as we know it is a bust this year due to the pandemic. But all is not lost, due to technology.

You can purchase arts and crafts online from the vendors you would have seen in-person at the festival. The Digital Fine Arts and Crafts Market is Saturday and Sunday at www.artsintheheartofaugusta.com.

The Fine Arts and Crafts Market at Arts in the Heart of Augusta is a rigorously juried entry process with many requirements of the artists.

Work must be handmade by the artist only (no workshops) and of high-quality. A jury committee selects the top artists after reviewing applications for weeks.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.