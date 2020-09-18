Advertisement

If these CSRA thieves knock, don’t let them in

Caption
By Steve Byerly
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities across the CSRA are on the lookout for a pair of thieves who trick homeowners into letting them inside, where they commit their crimes.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking them in connection with a theft a week ago in Martinez. Once inside the home in the 4100 block of Columbia Road, they took jewelry and cash, according to sheriff’s Maj. Steve Morris.

Photos shared by Morris show one of them in an orange vest like a roadside worker and carrying a clipboard as if he’s conducting a survey or sales. He’s wearing a blue T-shirt bearing video game characters and the words “Kickin it old school.”

MORE | Second suspect now wanted in Old Shoals Road shooting

Morris said the thieves ask for a drink of water or to use the restroom. Once inside, one distracts the homeowner while the other commits the theft.

Morris said they are associated with a light-colored 2007 to 2013 Chevrolet four-door pickup with a Fab Fours Black Steel Elite aftermarket bumper.

The truck and suspects are being sought by Aiken County for related cases, according to Morris. They are also believed to be suspects in two Harlem cases, he said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Morris at 706-541-4050.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Thieves sought in cases across the CSRA

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Authorities released these photos with the hope they'll lead to the capture of a couple of thieves who've struck in Columbia and Aiken counties.

News

Second suspect now wanted in Old Shoals Road shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigators have identified a second suspect allegedly involved in a shooting on Old Shoals Road.

News

S.C. superintendent encourages school districts to return to face-to-face learning for some students

Updated: 2 hours ago
South Carolina’s state superintendent is encouraging schools to offer a return to face-to-face learning for students who need it the most.

News

2003 Ga. cold case remains a mystery 17 years after man found dead in his home

Updated: 2 hours ago
More than 17 years after a man was murdered and found dead inside his home, Columbus police have still not been able to determine what happened to him.

Latest News

News

GBI arrests six Ga. men on child exploitation charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
Over the past two months, a GBI operation into child exploitation in Columbus has led to six arrests.

News

Crews cleaning up after train cars derail on washed-out Washington County track

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Nearly 30 cars of a train derailed in Washington County as torrential rain from the remnants of Hurricane Sally soaked the CSRA.

News

Hurricane Sally wrecks giant oak tree, disturbs pet peacock

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Sylvester family is facing a gigantic cleanup after Hurricane Sally brought down a very large tree on their property.

News

Georgia tops 300,000 coronavirus cases; decline in new infections flattens

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Georgia is close to 301,000 COVID-19 cases and 6,474 confirmed deaths from the respiratory illness.

News

U.S. government to ban TikTok starting Sunday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
President Donald Trump orders clampdown on TikTok and WeChat beginning Sunday, prevents download in the US.

Business

Walmart to raise wages, paying staff up to $30 per hour

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
If you’re one of the millions of workers affected by the pandemic and you’re looking for a job, you might want to consider Walmart.