If these CSRA thieves knock, don’t let them in

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities across the CSRA are on the lookout for a pair of thieves who trick homeowners into letting them inside, where they commit their crimes.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is seeking them in connection with a theft a week ago in Martinez. Once inside the home in the 4100 block of Columbia Road, they took jewelry and cash, according to sheriff’s Maj. Steve Morris.

Photos shared by Morris show one of them in an orange vest like a roadside worker and carrying a clipboard as if he’s conducting a survey or sales. He’s wearing a blue T-shirt bearing video game characters and the words “Kickin it old school.”

Morris said the thieves ask for a drink of water or to use the restroom. Once inside, one distracts the homeowner while the other commits the theft.

Morris said they are associated with a light-colored 2007 to 2013 Chevrolet four-door pickup with a Fab Fours Black Steel Elite aftermarket bumper.

The truck and suspects are being sought by Aiken County for related cases, according to Morris. They are also believed to be suspects in two Harlem cases, he said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Morris at 706-541-4050.

