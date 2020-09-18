Heavy rainfall leads to major sewer overflows in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Heavy rainfall from September 16 to 17, has causes major overflows for sewer basins across Augusta.

According to Augusta Utilities, local rain gauges in the Augusta area show area average rainfall totals for September 16 was 3.43 inches and September 17 was 4.29 inches.

The heavy rainfall caused storm water to overwhelm the wastewater collection system causing highly diluted water to overflow manholes in multiple basins and creeks in the Augusta area. All are considered major spills with over 50,000 gallons of overflow flow in each spill.

These affected areas are:

Phinizy Swamp Sewer Basin

Rocky Creek Sewer Basin

Rock Creek Sewer Basin

Raes Creek

Butler Creek

Augusta Utilities is currently working to identify more areas of overflow and taking action to fix those issues.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.