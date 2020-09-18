Advertisement

Heavy rainfall leads to major sewer overflows in Augusta

Flooding issues from the remnants of Hurricane Sally have drenched the CSRA.
Flooding issues from the remnants of Hurricane Sally have drenched the CSRA.(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Heavy rainfall from September 16 to 17, has causes major overflows for sewer basins across Augusta.

According to Augusta Utilities, local rain gauges in the Augusta area show area average rainfall totals for September 16 was 3.43 inches and September 17 was 4.29 inches.

MORE: Sally updates: Fatal I-20 crash, school closures, flooding and more

The heavy rainfall caused storm water to overwhelm the wastewater collection system causing highly diluted water to overflow manholes in multiple basins and creeks in the Augusta area. All are considered major spills with over 50,000 gallons of overflow flow in each spill.

These affected areas are:

Phinizy Swamp Sewer Basin

Rocky Creek Sewer Basin

Rock Creek Sewer Basin

Raes Creek

Butler Creek

Augusta Utilities is currently working to identify more areas of overflow and taking action to fix those issues.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Why AU Health says flu shots are more important than ever

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Tradesha Woodard
An Augusta University Health expert says if the hospital gets the same number of flu patients as it did last year on top of COVID-19, it’ll be a problem.

News

Preparing for flu season in a pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
What does this flu season hold in store for the CSRA during a pandemic?

News

CSRA school districts release latest COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
School districts around the CSRA continue to update parents and concerned citizens of the number of COVID-19 cases.

News

Missing Arts in the Heart? Go online for the alternative

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The annual Arts in the Heart of Augusta festival as we know it is a bust this year due to the pandemic. But all is not lost, due to technology.

Latest News

News

Foundation takes legal action in fight for first responder rehab center

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Fiercely fought by neighbors, plans for the nation's first rehabilitation center for first responders could go to court.

News

Details emerge on two boys missing from Aiken home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines and Sydney Heiberger
As Aiken authorities continue to search for two missing boys, we’re getting a clearer picture of what officers think happened.

News

AU Health to offer COVID-19 saliva testing in ‘next couple weeks’

Updated: 3 hours ago
As testing for COVID-19 continues to evolve from the nasal swab tests many of you have already taken, AU Health is taking the next leap forward in testing.

News

If these CSRA thieves knock, don’t let them in

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Authorities across the CSRA are on the lookout for a pair of thieves who trick homeowners into letting them inside, where they commit their crimes.

News

Thieves sought in cases across the CSRA

Updated: 4 hours ago
Authorities released these photos with the hope they'll lead to the capture of a couple of thieves who've struck in Columbia and Aiken counties.

News

Second suspect now wanted in Old Shoals Road shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigators have identified a second suspect allegedly involved in a shooting on Old Shoals Road.