Georgia tops 300,000 coronavirus cases; decline in new infections flattens

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia has surpassed 300,000 confirmed coronavirus infections amid hints that a decline in new cases may be leveling out.

Thursday’s totals show Georgia is close to 301,000 COVID-19 cases and 6,474 confirmed deaths from the respiratory illness.

Georgia’s numbers continue mostly to improve, although cases, hospitalizations and deaths remain elevated over June before numbers spiked.

But the seven-day rolling average of new cases has been drifting up for several days.

Chattahoochee County, which contains much of Fort Benning, remains the top county nationwide for new cases per capita in the past 14 days.

Statewide trends show COVID-19 cases spiking among people ages 18-22.

