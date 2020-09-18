Advertisement

Georgia tops 300,000 coronavirus cases; decline in new infections flattens

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia has surpassed 300,000 confirmed coronavirus infections amid hints that a decline in new cases may be leveling out.

Thursday’s totals show Georgia is close to 301,000 COVID-19 cases and 6,474 confirmed deaths from the respiratory illness.

Georgia’s numbers continue mostly to improve, although cases, hospitalizations and deaths remain elevated over June before numbers spiked.

But the seven-day rolling average of new cases has been drifting up for several days.

Chattahoochee County, which contains much of Fort Benning, remains the top county nationwide for new cases per capita in the past 14 days.

Statewide trends show COVID-19 cases spiking among people ages 18-22.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Breaking news: U.S. to ban TikTok starting Sunday

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Staff
President Donald Trump orders clampdown on TikTok and WeChat beginning Sunday, prevents download in the US.

Business

Walmart to raise wages, paying staff up to $30 per hour

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Staff
If you’re one of the millions of workers affected by the pandemic and you’re looking for a job, you might want to consider Walmart.

News

Georgia, South Carolina outperform nation in jobs, figures show

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff and wire reports
The two-state region continues to outpace the nation as a whole in job recovery during the coronavirus recession, with South Carolina even getting national notoriety in a new study.

News

Fort Gordon plans POW/MIA remembrance ceremony today

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Fort Gordon will be honoring local veterans who fought for our country.

Latest News

News

Weather problems continue for this Edgefield County roadway

Updated: 2 hours ago
Drone footage overlooking the Mills Creek Plantation neighborhood shows the latest problems for a roadway in Edgefield County.

News

New this morning: Both Aiken missing sisters have been found

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
After asking the public for help locating two missing sisters from Aiken, authorities say they have both been found.

News

Learn more about pair of pedestrian deaths in Augusta

Updated: 2 hours ago
Two pedestrians were killed in separate accidents just hours apart on Augusta.

News

This is why Richmond County schools are closed today

Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're a parent, you probably already know schools are closed today. Take a look at why.

News

Cut-outs will fill USC Aiken theater seats — and you can sponsor one

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
A fundraiser will give University of South Carolina Aiken performers the chance to perform to a “packed” house.

News

Augusta Regional Airport seeks submissions of art to display

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Two- and three-dimensional artists are welcome to submit applications for their work to be displayed at Augusta Regional Airport.