Advertisement

Georgia, South Carolina outperform nation in jobs, figures show

The coronavirus pandemic has caused unemployment to skyrocket.
The coronavirus pandemic has caused unemployment to skyrocket.(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The two-state region continues to outpace the nation as a whole in jobs during the coronavirus recession, with South Carolina even getting national notoriety in a new study.

Here’s a look at the latest numbers:

South Carolina

South Carolina is ranked No. 2 in a new WalletHub study, “States Whose Weekly Unemployment Claims are Recovering the Quickest.”

According to WalletHub, South Carolina saw a 54.62% increase in unemployment claims from Sept. 9, 2019, to Sept. 7, 2020, showing the second quickest recovery in the U.S.

The study also showed the Palmetto State having 751,869 unemployment claims filed between March 16 and Sept. 7, compared to 55,815 filed between March 18 and Sept. 9 of 2019.

The results of the study came as South Carolina’s Department of Employment and Workforce said Thursday that the payout of state and federal unemployment benefits surpassed the $4 billion mark since the pandemic began.

That total includes regular state unemployment benefits and federal supplements.

MORE | Walmart to raise wages, paying staff up to $30 per hour

Department spokesperson Heather Biance said 4,283 people filed their initial claim for unemployment insurance in the week ending this past Saturday, a drop of 830 over the previous week.

In the past 26 weeks, the total number of initial claims rose to 739,643 in the state.

Department Executive Director Dan Ellzey said that while the weekly claims are still double what they had been pre-COVID-19, the drop in new claims indicates the state continues to bounce back.

Georgia

The Georgia Department of Labor announced Thursday that for August, the state’s unemployment rate was 5.6 percent, while the national unemployment rate stood at 8.4 percent.

Along with outpacing the national rate, Georgia recorded a decrease of 2 percentage points since July and a seven-point drop since the beginning of the pandemic. The state reported a 12.6 percent unemployment rate in April and has seen a steady decrease since the initial surge.

MORE | Augusta’s newest attraction is set to bring sky-high thrills

In August, initial unemployment claims were down by 50 percent (242,458) since July to reach 247,623. Since April, new initial claims have dropped over 1.1 million.

For the month, the number of employed was up 20,687 to reach a total of 4,633,847. Additionally, the number of employed was up by 353,923 since April. The number of jobs were up 21,700 in August to reach a total of 4,433,000.

The Georgia Department of Labor has paid more than $13.5 billion in state and federal benefits since the beginning of the pandemic in March of this year. Last week, the agency issued $485 million in benefits which include regular unemployment and federally funded supplements.

The nation as a whole

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week to 860,000, a historically high number of people.

The Labor Department said Thursday that U.S. jobless claims fell by 33,000 from the previous week and that 12.6 million are collecting traditional unemployment benefits, compared with just 1.7 million a year ago.

The pandemic has delivered a colossal shock to the economy. Until the pandemic upended the operations of American companies, from factories to family diners, weekly jobless aid applications had never exceeded 700,000 in the U.S. They’ve topped 700,000 for 26 consecutive weeks.

The overall economy, as measured by the gross domestic product, collapsed at an annual rate of 31.7% from April through June, by far the worst three months on record, as millions of jobs disappeared.

The economy and job market have recovered somewhat from the initial shock. Employers added 10.6 million jobs from May through August, but that’s still less than half the jobs lost in March and April.

MORE | Coliseum authority presented with new James Brown Arena plan

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Latest News

News

Georgia tops 300,000 coronavirus cases; decline in new infections flattens

Updated: moments ago
|
By The Associated Press
Georgia is close to 301,000 COVID-19 cases and 6,474 confirmed deaths from the respiratory illness.

News

Breaking news: U.S. to ban TikTok starting Sunday

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Staff
President Donald Trump orders clampdown on TikTok and WeChat beginning Sunday, prevents download in the US.

Business

Walmart to raise wages, paying staff up to $30 per hour

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Staff
If you’re one of the millions of workers affected by the pandemic and you’re looking for a job, you might want to consider Walmart.

News

Fort Gordon plans POW/MIA remembrance ceremony today

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Fort Gordon will be honoring local veterans who fought for our country.

Latest News

News

Weather problems continue for this Edgefield County roadway

Updated: 2 hours ago
Drone footage overlooking the Mills Creek Plantation neighborhood shows the latest problems for a roadway in Edgefield County.

News

New this morning: Both Aiken missing sisters have been found

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
After asking the public for help locating two missing sisters from Aiken, authorities say they have both been found.

News

Learn more about pair of pedestrian deaths in Augusta

Updated: 2 hours ago
Two pedestrians were killed in separate accidents just hours apart on Augusta.

News

This is why Richmond County schools are closed today

Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're a parent, you probably already know schools are closed today. Take a look at why.

News

Cut-outs will fill USC Aiken theater seats — and you can sponsor one

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
A fundraiser will give University of South Carolina Aiken performers the chance to perform to a “packed” house.

News

Augusta Regional Airport seeks submissions of art to display

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Two- and three-dimensional artists are welcome to submit applications for their work to be displayed at Augusta Regional Airport.