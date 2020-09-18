GBI arrests six Ga. men on child exploitation charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over the past two months, a GBI operation into child exploitation in Columbus has led to six arrests.

The investigation began after multiple tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children pointed the GBI and Columbus police to possession and distribution of child pornography in Columbus approximately five months ago.

The operation saw ten search warrants executed with 50 devices previewed on the scene and 40 devices seized as evidence. The GBI says that some of those devices showed child pornography when previewed, but the rest will be sent off for further processing.

It also led to the arrests of five men and a 17-year-old male. These include:

Jesus Christian, 41

Phillip Hawkins Quinn, 26

Artis Haygood, 33

Thomas L. Holley, 52

Jesus Leon Christian, 33 - charged with two counts of aggravated child molestation and one count of child molestation

Charges for the suspects were not made clear, but they are all being charged under the Computer Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act of 2007.

The GBI says that one of the suspects has admitted to previous sexual contact with a minor and another has been previously investigated for child molestation.

Another of the suspects arrested also reported to investigators that he had spent over 20 years gathering over two terabytes of images of child sexual abuse. He also reported that he was pretending to be a young girl online and getting minors to send nude photos of themselves, which he would then share.

The GBI says that as more devices are processed, more arrests and charges are expected.

