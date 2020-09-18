Fort Gordon plans POW/MIA remembrance ceremony today

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This morning, Fort Gordon will be honoring local veterans who fought for our country.

The Army post is hosting a prisoner of war and missing in action remembrance ceremony today.

The ceremony will highlight veterans who fought in the Vietnam and Korean wars, as well as World War II. Five local veterans who were prisoners of war who normally attend are: World War II 1st Lt. Robert Sanders; Korean War Cpl. Jack Simmons, Sgt. Carl Weatherman and Staff Sgt. Edward Williams; and Vietnam War Col. Querin Herlik.

In the interest of health and safety, the remembrance ceremony will be live streamed online. We plan to carry it on our Facebook page beginning at 10:30 a.m.

