Famous for saving baby, Waynesboro sergeant accused of DUI

WAYNESBORO (WRDW/WAGT) - A sergeant with the Waynesboro Police Department has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, and it’s not the first time.

He was placed on administrative leave without pay.

Grovetown officials say Sgt. Harold Drummond was off duty when an officer pulled him over on Wrightsboro Road around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

They say his car was swerving and almost hit a utility truck parked on the side of the road.

Drummond was also arrested on suspicion of DUI in 2011 when he was working for the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

He’s the police officer who gained national attention earlier this year for body camera video showing him saving a baby’s life in Burke County.

