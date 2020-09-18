Advertisement

Famous for saving baby, Waynesboro sergeant accused of DUI

Harold Drummond
Harold Drummond(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:56 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO (WRDW/WAGT) - A sergeant with the Waynesboro Police Department has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, and it’s not the first time.

He was placed on administrative leave without pay.

Grovetown officials say Sgt. Harold Drummond was off duty when an officer pulled him over on Wrightsboro Road around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

They say his car was swerving and almost hit a utility truck parked on the side of the road.

Drummond was also arrested on suspicion of DUI in 2011 when he was working for the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

He’s the police officer who gained national attention earlier this year for body camera video showing him saving a baby’s life in Burke County.

MORE | Third CSRA cockfighting ring in one year busted up by federal officials

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

After bad water given out in Denmark, new shipment due today

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A new shipment of water will be given out at Denmark Furniture, 199 Coker St. in Denmark, S.C.

News

16-year-old Augusta murder suspect faces court hearing today

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A bond hearing is scheduled for 16-year-old Roger Fielding, who's accused in the Sept. 4 death of Kafele Bush at Azalea Park Apartments.

News

Aiken Regional loosens restrictions, allowing two visitors

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Starting Monday, September 21, the hospital will allow two visitors during the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. in most inpatient and outpatient areas.

News

Pedestrian struck by two cars, killed on scene in Augusta

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
The Coroner’s Office is investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred on the 2600 Blk. Deans Bridge Road.

Latest News

News

Coliseum authority presented with new James Brown Arena plan

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
We’re getting a look today at what a new James Brown Arena could look like in 2024, if approved by the Augusta Coliseum Authority.

News

Two Aiken boys go missing; mom wanted for questioning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Aiken Public Safety is looking for any information that can help lead to the location and return of a 7-year-old and a 9-year-old.

News

James Brown Arena Plan - Presented to Augusta Coliseum Authority

Updated: 6 hours ago
We're getting a look today at what a new James Brown Arena could look like in 2024, if approved by the Augusta Coliseum Authority.

News

Washington County schools closed due to road problems

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Washington County Public Schools will not hold in-person classes on Friday, September 18.

News

One Aiken sister found; 13-year-old still missing

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the oldest of two sisters who went missing last night.

News

Richmond County Flooding - Sept 17.

Updated: 9 hours ago
Richmond County Schools were closed today due to flooding concerns from Tropical Depression Sally.