Advertisement

Falcons’ secondary looks to avoid same mistakes vs. Cowboys

(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are vowing not to repeat mistakes in the secondary as they prepare to visit the Dallas Cowboys.

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris blames himself for last week’s loss to Seattle, saying he didn’t give Russell Wilson enough credit as a passer when he was game-planning.

Morris also wants to let his secondary disguise coverages better when Atlanta tries to defend Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Third-year cornerback Isaiah Oliver will try to improve his footwork against receivers Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Georgia Southern’s Game Vs. FAU Postponed

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By GSU Athletics
Florida Atlantic has postponed its football game against Georgia Southern Saturday in Statesboro.

Sports

Antetokounmpo wins 2nd straight NBA MVP award

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
He’s the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for the second consecutive season, adding that award to the Defensive Player of the Year trophy he picked up earlier in these playoffs.

Sports

Bobo: Consistency earned Hill starting Gamecocks QB job

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo says Hill, a graduate transfer from Colorado State, showed more consistency to beat out last year’s starter Ryan Hilinski.

Sports

Another Hephzibah High football game canceled due to COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines and Steve Byerly
Due to a COVID-19 case in the Hephzibah High football program, tonight’s game isn’t the only one canceled.

Latest News

Sports

Warren County-Hephzibah High football game canceled due to COVID-19

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Warren County Schools announced Friday’s football game at Hepzibah High School has been canceled due to COVID-19 in the Hepzibah program.

Sports

Comeback Heat do it again, rally past Celtics for 2-0 lead

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Heat were down by 17 in the second quarter and trailed by 13 at halftime.

Sports

Thomas takes US Open lead with 65 on soft, kind Winged Foot

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The opening round brought a surprise with all those red numbers. Leading the way was Justin Thomas.

Sports

Donaldson ejected for kicking dirt on plate after home run

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Minnesota’s Josh Donaldson managed to get ejected while hitting a home run. Donaldson barked at plate umpire Dan Bellino for the second time in the sixth inning of a 4-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox.

Sports

‘I’m so sick of this’ Mickelson in second-to-last at US Open

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Phil Mickelson chose driver again on the 18th at Winged Foot.He blocked it to the left again. Made bogey instead of double bogey this time.

Sports

Cowboys host Falcons, with McCarthy moving past memory lane

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Dallas will play Atlanta in a meeting of 0-1 teams Sunday.