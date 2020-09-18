Falcons’ secondary looks to avoid same mistakes vs. Cowboys

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are vowing not to repeat mistakes in the secondary as they prepare to visit the Dallas Cowboys.

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris blames himself for last week’s loss to Seattle, saying he didn’t give Russell Wilson enough credit as a passer when he was game-planning.

Morris also wants to let his secondary disguise coverages better when Atlanta tries to defend Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Third-year cornerback Isaiah Oliver will try to improve his footwork against receivers Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb.

