Do you recognize this woman accused of pointing a gun in Augusta?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have released a photo of a woman being sought on suspicion of a gun crime.

The woman in the photo is accused of pointing or aiming a firearm at another, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred Sunday in the 1400 block of Walton Way, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the woman is asked to contact Investigator Anthony Gregory at 706-821-1451 or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

