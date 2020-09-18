Advertisement

DHEC: Third data analysis shows masks ordinances are helping

DHEC says data now shows communities with mask ordinances continue to see a slower rate of COVID-19 spread.
DHEC says data now shows communities with mask ordinances continue to see a slower rate of COVID-19 spread.(Gerry Broome | AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is sharing updated data that shows communities with mask ordinances continue to see a slower rate of COVID-19 spread.

On August 12 and August 25, DHEC released findings of two data analysis of the areas that have implemented mask requirements for individuals when in public.

THE LATEST [By the numbers: Latest states on coronavirus in the CSRA]

Today’s updated data indicates:

Nearly 42 percent of residents, or approximately 2,100,000 South Carolinians, reside in jurisdictions that have local mask requirements in place.

For this most recent analysis, jurisdictions with a mask ordinance were categorized into week of initiation, meaning the week the ordinance took effect, with five weeks of mask ordinance initiations considered:

First week: June 23-June 29

Second week: June 30-July 6

Third week: July 7-July 13

Fourth week: July 14-July 20

Fifth week: July 21-July 27

When comparing the jurisdictions that have mask requirements in place to those jurisdictions that don’t, the jurisdictions with mask requirements have experienced a greater percent decrease in cases one month after their ordinance initiation, as follows:

First week: 66.5% greater decrease

Second week: 39.2% greater decrease

Third week: 6.1% greater decrease,

Fourth week 3.5% greater decrease

Fifth week: no greater percent decrease

A map showing the areas that currently have mask requirements in place, provided by the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, can be found here.

