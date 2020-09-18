Details emerge on two boys missing from Aiken home

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Aiken authorities continue to search for two missing boys, we’re getting a clearer picture of what officers think happened.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety says the boys vanished from a foster home and that their mother is believed to have taken them.

Officers say they don’t believe Matthew and Jerry Kinman are in danger, but that they need to be where they belong.

Sometime Thursday night, the two boys were taken from their bedroom at 53 Deerwood Court in Aiken.

Matthew Kinman, 9, is 4 feet tall, weighs 91 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes.

Jerry Kinman, 7, is 4 feet tall, weighs 55 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Their mother, Nancy Christina Kinman, 31, is wanted for questioning in order to learn the whereabouts of the boys. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds and has blond hair and green eyes.

She lives in Beech Island and was last known to be driving a maroon 2005 Toyota Camry displaying South Carolina license plate SIY391.

If located, please hold and notify Aiken Public Safety at 803-642-7620.

Authorities couldn’t tell News 12 why the boys were in a foster home.

