Cut-outs will fill USC Aiken theater seats — and you can sponsor one

“The idea started when I saw the Atlanta Braves and other baseball and soccer teams using a similar idea to put fans in the stadium,” said Paul Crook, executive director of the Etherredge Center.
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The University of South Carolina Aiken’s Etherredge Center invites patrons of the arts to help fill every seat in the main theater, giving performers the chance to perform to a “packed” house.

Following the example set by professional sports leagues, the center will offer seats in the theater for patrons to sponsor. Sponsored seats will feature a cut-out of a photo submitted by patrons. The cut-out will be placed at specific seats in the house to assist with social distancing during the performances and remain in place for all Etherredge Center events this year.

For $100, a patron will have a likeness printed and placed in a theater seat for the 2020-2021 season. To purchase a seat, visit: https://www.usca.edu/etherredge-center/support/fast.

