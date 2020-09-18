Cut-outs will fill USC Aiken theater seats — and you can sponsor one

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The University of South Carolina Aiken’s Etherredge Center invites patrons of the arts to help fill every seat in the main theater, giving performers the chance to perform to a “packed” house.

Following the example set by professional sports leagues, the center will offer seats in the theater for patrons to sponsor. Sponsored seats will feature a cut-out of a photo submitted by patrons. The cut-out will be placed at specific seats in the house to assist with social distancing during the performances and remain in place for all Etherredge Center events this year.

“The idea started when I saw the Atlanta Braves and other baseball and soccer teams using a similar idea to put fans in the stadium,” said Paul Crook, executive director of the Etherredge Center.

For $100, a patron will have a likeness printed and placed in a theater seat for the 2020-2021 season. To purchase a seat, visit: https://www.usca.edu/etherredge-center/support/fast.

