CSRA school districts release latest COVID-19 numbers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - School districts around the CSRA continue to update parents and concerned citizens of the number of COVID-19 cases.

Richmond County

In Richmond County, 20 schools have confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students or staff members.

Those schools include Deer Chase Elementary School, Diamond Lakes Elementary School, Hephzibah Elementary School, Meadowbrook Elementary School, Monte Sano Elementary School, Lake Forest Hills Elementary School, McBean Elementary/ Goshen Elementary, Lamar Milledge Elementary School, Hephzibah Middle School, W. S. Hornsby Middle School, Pine Hill Middle School, Langford Middle School, Spirit Creek Middle School, Glenn Hills Middle School, Davidson Fine Arts School, Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School, Hephzibah High School, Lucy C. Laney High School, Westside High School, and RPM.

In all, 20 students and 25 staff members have a test-confirmed case.

Aiken County

Aiken County schools opened several weeks back and have begun the process of reporting their numbers on a weekly basis.

During the week of Sept. 6 to Sept. 12, a total of 18 positive cases were reported to school officials.

Aiken County school officials will meet on Oct. 5 to consider returning elementary school students and self-contained special education students to a 5-day instructional model.

