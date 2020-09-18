Crews cleaning up after train cars derail on washed-out Washington County track

RIDDLEVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews are busy today cleaning up nearly 30 cars of a train that derailed in Washington County as torrential rain soaked the CSRA.

The derailment happened at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday just outside Riddleville due to washouts on the track, Norfolk Southern Railway told News 12.

The railroad said no one was injured when 28 of the westbound train’s 158 cars derailed.

Recovery teams have been on the site since Thursday afternoon, the company said.

“Weather and track conditions have made it challenging,” the company said. However, crews expect the area to be cleared later today.

