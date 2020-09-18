Cowboys host Falcons, with McCarthy moving past memory lane

(AP) - Mike McCarthy is moving on from memory lane as he gets ready for his first home game as coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas will play Atlanta in a meeting of 0-1 teams Sunday.

McCarthy will be on the Dallas sideline for the first time at AT&T Stadium, where he won his Super Bowl with Green Bay a decade ago.

Both teams will be playing in front of fans for the first time. The Cowboys aren’t saying how many fans will be allowed.

