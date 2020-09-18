Advertisement

Coliseum authority presented with new James Brown Arena plan

By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re getting a look today at what a new James Brown Arena could look like in 2024, if approved by the Augusta Coliseum Authority.

Today, the authority was presented with plans and pictures for the new JBA. The plan has not been approved by the coliseum authority or Augusta Commission.

Between 2015 and 2019, the current JBA:

  • Hosted an average of 55 events per year
  • Had an average annual attendance of 150,000
  • Roughly 3,000 in attendance per event
  • Suffered from 37 lost events, 9,900 lost attendees

KEY POINTS OF THE PLAN

Aim to attract 750,000 people in the extended Augusta area and seen as an opportunity to attract more South Carolinians, Milledgeville and Statesboro residents

With a new meeting space, they hope to have 10 concerts a year, 23 family shows, 15 other events, along with housing large scale meetings and conventions. An option without the meeting space is also available for discussion.

The proposed event plaza is inspired by famous Augusta residents and events including the Masters, James Brown, Sharon Jones, and Jessye Norman. The plan suggests a proposed roof terrace, a future ballroom, adding more suites, and expanded parking.

The auditorium would also offer a direct pathway to the Bell Auditorium.

As far as size, the plan aims for:

  • 10,000 seat minimum at end-stage capacity
  • 11,000 seat minimum at center stage capacity
  • 6,500 lower level seats
  • 1,100 seat lounge with club and premium seats
  • And 12 suites

The entire project, along with demolition costs of the current JBA, would cost $228 million and would be in construction until 2024.

If the Augusta Coliseum Authority passed the plan, it will then go to the full commission for a vote.

