Clean up begins across the CSRA after flood waters recede

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thursday’s flooding cost one Augusta family $10,000 worth of their personal belongings.

But as the homeowners tell us, it’s not just things like this the storms took with it. The rain also washed away years worth of sentimental family keepsakes.

“Devastated,” Marquita Hodges said of the damage. “Devastated, and mad at the same time. Somebody could be doing something and nobody’s doing anything.”

While Hodges waits and hopes for the city to do something about the flooding that occurs at her home after heavy rain, the only thing her and her family can do is get to work cleaning up.

“We don’t know where to start,” Hodges said. “I mean, we just got started.”

This isn’t the first time this has happened, and for now, it probably won’t be the last.

“I talked to one of the engineers, and he told me last time this was going on, he told me they weren’t gonna do anything. They weren’t going to dredge the creek,” Hodges said.

As she walked with us, showing all the damage, she recalls all the family keepsakes lost over the years due to storms.

“Last time it happened, I had all my Christmas stuff destroyed — 50 years worth of all my kids stuff that they made,” Hodges said. “It’s just — you can even think what to do. I’m lost in where do you even start.”

Meanwhile, across town, Savannah River crews are working on mitigating water safely into the Savannah River.

“Now the one thing though people will notice is at Thurman Dam, just up river of Augusta, we will begin discharging greater than usual amounts,” Russell Wicke from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said. “But the amount were discharging won’t be at damaging rates, it’s still within the channel capacity.”

The dam is currently holding back massive amounts of water.

“To give you an idea, we got just under 4 inches of rain. And that’s how much rain we typically get in a 30-day period,” Wicke said.

Near and far across the CSRA, homeowners and crews alike are trying to sort through the mess left behind.

