AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A yard sale that had been scheduled for Saturday at Eustis Park and the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior Youth Center has been canceled.

The event will be rescheduled for next year, according to a news release from the city.

For more information, call 803-643-2181.

