Bobo: Consistency earned Hill starting Gamecocks QB job

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina quarterback Collin Hill has spent his college career overcoming hurdles to get on the field.

He’s done it once more to win the Gamecocks starting job. Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo says Hill, a graduate transfer from Colorado State, showed more consistency to beat out last year’s starter Ryan Hilinski.

Hill is coming off his third ACL knee injury during college and while his teammates were working out in the spring, he was rehabbing.

Still, Hill had the edge in knowing the system that first-year coordinator Bobo used when he was head coach at Colorado State.

